127 new Covid cases, as 109 people recover

127 new cases of Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, as 109 people recovered from the virus.

No new deaths were registered.

The number of active cases currently stands at 2,294.

In total, 743,712 vaccine doses have been administered. 392,994 of these were first doses, while 369,441 people are now fully vaccinated.

1,068,666 swab tests have been administered in total.

Since the start of the pandemic, Malta has had 33,668 cases of the virus, 30,557 of which have recovered. There have been a total of 421 deaths.

The health authorities also provided details about Saturday's new cases.

Of the 171 cases reported on Saturday, 115 cases were aged 10-39. The average age of Saturday's cases was 31.

A total of 34 people with Covid are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, one of whom is in the ITU.