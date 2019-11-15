Formula 1: Ferraris dominate Brazilian GP practice sessions

Associated Press

Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc dominated free practice at Interlagos on Friday for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Vettel clocked the fastest lap of the day in the afternoon session, and Leclerc was 0.021 seconds behind.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas had the third and fourth quickest laps.

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished the day fifth, 0.223 seconds behind Vettel.

Thai driver Alexander Albon was the fastest in the morning practice in the rain. His Red Bull half a second ahead of Bottas before he crashed on the final corner and the session was suspended. Albon was unharmed.

The Brazilian GP on Sunday is the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton secured the season title, his sixth, in the previous race this month in the United States.