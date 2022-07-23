Timing of Sannat horse racing event changed after public uproar

<a href='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afef72b0&cb=36' target='_blank'><img data-src='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=22&cb=36&n=afef72b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The timing of the Sannat horse racing event, to be held in connection with the feast in the locality, has been changed after public uproar.

The Malta Independent on Friday reported that the traditional horse racing event in honour of the St Margaret feast in will go ahead as planned at 1.30pm despite it not being endorsed by the Office of the Commissioner for Animal Welfare. Conversely, the event is sponsored by the Gozo Ministry.

Commissioner Alison Bezzina had recommended that races take place after sundown, citing laws that prohibit karozzini from being on the road between July and August between 1pm and 4pm.

The event, sources said, has now been re-timed to start at 4pm. This is still not ideal, but a better option than 1.30pm.

In comments to The Malta Independent, Bezzina thanked the public for their support to the recommendations she had made.

As a commissioner, she said, she cannot implement the recommendations she makes, but public pressure can lead to desired changes, as was this case.