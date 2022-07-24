Ċittadella Cathedral Museum renovations inaugurated

<a href='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afef72b0&cb=177' target='_blank'><img data-src='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=22&cb=177&n=afef72b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Renovation works on the Cathedral Museum in Ċittadella were inaugurated after a €300,000 investment financed by European funds.

These renovations were inaugurated by the Minister for Gozo, Clint Camilleri, the Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds, Chris Bonett, and the Vicar General, Tarcisio Camilleri.

The works included a complete renovation of the museum building, whilst making it more accessible for people with mobility difficulties by installing a lift and making it easier to access the entrance.

The works also included mechanical and electrical works, finishes, electrical systems, plumbing and ventilation systems.

Moreover, audio-visual equipment has also been installed to enhance the experience of cultural and religious tourism.

Camilleri stressed the importance of investing in our local heritage to preserve and protect our country’s treasures better. However, he also highlighted the importance of making these treasures easily accessible to the public.

"Through the KURA Association, a number of interventions are being carried out with the aim of improving the cultural portfolio offered to tourists visiting Gozo. These include the restoration of church structures and church paintings located in seven different locations, the restoration of two Church organs, the renovation of the Ċittadella Museum in Victoria, and the strengthening of the cultural arts centre Don Bosco, in the same city", claimed Camilleri.

Bonett explained how with the €2.3 million investment, 16 projects of conservation, restoration and renovation were carried out in 11 localities in Gozo. He followed by stating that out of the full investment, €1.7 million came are European funds from the European Fund for Regional Development.

"Gozo has benefited from European funds and will continue to benefit from the new program so that more companies continue to invest and more job and tourism opportunities are created and thus we continue to invest in this island," Bonett stated.

The leader of this project, Noel Formosa, concluded by highlighting the importance of this investment and how this museum will serve as another attraction in Ċittadella.