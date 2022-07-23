10.5% of PN councillors vote early for PN deputy leadership post

<a href='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afef72b0&cb=151' target='_blank'><img data-src='https://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=22&cb=151&n=afef72b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nationalist Party electoral commission said that 10.5% of eligible councillors voted in the election to appoint the party’s deputy leader.

Only one candidate is contesting the post, Alex Perici Calascione, who needs a simple majority to secure the position.

Early voting took place today, while another round will take place on Monday between 5pm and 9pm at the PN headquarters in Pieta and, in Gozo, at the party’s sub-HQ.

The actual voting day is Saturday 30 July, when voting is open from 8am to 1pm in Gozo, and from 8am to 4pm in Malta.