The Malta Independent 9 January 2017, Monday

Auditor General shoots back at Michael Falzon, denies political motivation

Auditor General Charles Deguara has insisted that the National Audit Office has no partisan agenda and that its only objective is to carry out independent and objective investigations. The NAO...

latest comment from Ramon Garcia, 09/01/2017 20:24: You failed miserably in your responsibilities towards the people Michael Falzon. You have only yourself to blame. Stop wailing and shedding crocodile tears.
Updated: Busuttil disagrees with Salvu Mallia; PN 'will not change policy on abortion, euthanasia'

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil this morning said that under his watch, the Nationalist Party will not be open to legislation on abortion and euthanasia. He was replying to a Gift of Life...

latest comment from Gerry Cowie, 09/01/2017 20:34: Well, here comes another battle for the humanists to prepare for, as they aim to convince us all that the unborn are nothing but "meaningless clumps of cells, worth no more respect than drops of blood!" If that is what a club which has the gall to call themselves "pro-life!" describes their very own kind, on the grounds that they have not yet been born, what hope is there for humanity? But then, after people are fortunate enough to become what humanists call "actual born", they now find this so-called "pro-life) club is also fully supportive of euthanasia. They will be sure to lobby hard to allow in the culture of death in the form of abortion and euthanasia. Why is human life considered so cheaply and without meaning?
Cheaper oil, same fuel prices: the factors at play

Eyebrows have been raised as to why in 2017, when the international price of oil per barrel is currently at $52, unleaded petrol costs €1.31, when in 2011, while the price of oil per barrel was...

latest comment from Les Bonbons, 09/01/2017 20:22: Here is my take - Anybody and I do mean ANYBODY who supports the government in keeping fuel the same price as in 2011 when the price of oil was DOUBLE is a STUPID IDIOT. Can't you see your Joseph Muscat and Labour government is STEALING from you and your family whilst certain individuals are becoming overnight millionaires ? If you cannot see that you are blind and deaf and brainless.
PN files judicial letter over breach of conditions by General Workers' Union

The Nationalist Party has filed a judicial letter against the General Workers Union for breaking its ground rent conditions of its headquarters in Vallettta, Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi announced...

latest comment from Angus Black, 09/01/2017 19:58: Oh, so in order not to deflect attention for his case against Owen Bonnici, he is supposed to condone the GWU's breach of lease conditions? You think that the PN will look the other way as it did, thus far, in the case of Australia Hall when Gowzef corruptly dropped a court case against the PL, grabbed the public property and gifted it to the PL? And this after the PL broke the conditions of lease of keeping the property in good repair and keeping lease payments up to date, and they did neither? Thieves starting from the very top to the PL bottom.
ALS sufferer undergoes operation to make swallowing food easier

Bjorn Formosa, who has made a name for himself in his fight against the ALS condition, this morning underwent an operation to make swallowing food easier. Writing on his Facebook page, Bjorn...

latest comment from Malteser, 09/01/2017 20:34: May God help you and Mary guide you Bjorn.You are an inspiration to all who are suffering from terminal illnesses.Will keep you in our prayers.
European Socialists blast Busuttil for failing to take action over Mallia’s ‘Hitler’ comments

“Simon Busuttil, the leader of the Maltese Nationalist Party, has refused to pass comment after one of his leading parliamentary candidates described Adolf Hitler as a ‘very...

latest comment from CassarCharles, 09/01/2017 20:33: Let's see what the European Socialists have to say when they realise that our Prime minister..... Egrant.....
Former PN MP says Salvu Mallia ‘a liability’, Mallia replies in colourful language

Former PN MP Philip Mifsud added his voice to the chorus of disapproval for the Nationalist Party’s decision to accept outspoken Salvu Mallia on its candidates list, with the former TVM...

latest comment from L. Attard, 09/01/2017 17:36: I had hopes for Salvu as a new voice who spoke out against the blatant corruption going on. But unfortunately it is now diluting his message if he insists on using vulgar language and/or insults in every exchange or interview. It's not that anyone is getting scandalized, just that it's neither cool or admirable if someone feels the need to insult those who simply disagree with him, as he did with Mifsud.
Annual No Pants Subway Ride hits cities around the world

Subway riders around the world got an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear on Sunday for the annual No Pants Subway Ride. The event, organized by the...

latest comment from Sephlef, 09/01/2017 16:44: George, no need to because we have the MLP/PL government here who has been caught with his pants down several times since 2013 - Panama accounts best example ;-)
Syrian man charged with hit and run in Zabbar is freed on bail

A 54-year-old man from Syria today was arraigned before the courts in connection with the hit and run traffic accident which took place on Saturday. The accident had left a pedestrian with grievous...

latest comment from Nixcee, 09/01/2017 19:50: This is unbelievable. This country is infested with criminals. This guy was charged with with negligent and dangerous driving, over speeding, driving while intoxicated, driving a motorcycle whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident in which he was involved and who is a relapser, got away scott free and is back on the road. Disgusting judgement. The LAW is an ASS
Australian health minister stands down over travel expense claims

Australia's heath minister temporarily stepped down Monday while her travel expense claims are investigated. The scandal surrounding Minister Sussan Ley's expense claims could trigger the first...

latest comment from Dr Roger Vella Bonavita, 09/01/2017 16:57: It is also true that Ms Bronwyn Bishop, Speaker of the Australia House of Representatives resigned rather than (as it seems) face an investigation into how she chartered a helicopter to attend a party fundraising event. The Prime Minister told her she had to fall on her sword and she did. Public opinion counts for a lot in Australia. State Premiers and ministers and public servants have at times gone to prison following prosecution for dishonesty.
Failure to enforce laws for pet owners will allow sadistic animal abuse to continue

A dog forced to experience the depths of human depravity and cruelty acts as a reminder that without enforcing laws regulating pet ownership ­– such as having each pet micro-chipped –...

latest comment from John J Cefai, 09/01/2017 19:38: Agreed re lead poisoning. Not so easy. Besides, Horace seems to be a strong and healthy dog otherwise. DO NOT PUT DOWN.
Lost in translation: The younger generation’s failure to grasp a foreign language

More than one out of every four students chooses not to sit for any foreign language SEC exam, despite having studied the particular subject for more than five years.  This, together with other...

latest comment from malti, 09/01/2017 13:47: a newscaster on RTK pronounced the capital of New Zealand as Awkland! another RTK newscaster pronounced the capital of Mozambqe as Lorenzo Marukes rather than Lorenzo Marques!
Editorial: City Gate - A new look for Valletta

It was good to hear Parliamentary Secretary for Lands Deborah Schembri speak about the closure and removal of kiosks just outside City Gate. Over the years, the haphazard look that these kiosks...

latest comment from Simon Oosterman, 09/01/2017 15:08: The new kiosks at the bus station were designed (for looks?) much too small. As a results the contents, stores and garbage, are overflowing onto the pavement and it is becoming difficult and sometimes disgusting to walk by. Who wants to bet the same will happen with Deborah's new kiosks?
