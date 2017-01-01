The Malta Independent 1 January 2017, Sunday

Let us respect one another - President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca

The beginning of a New Year fills us with a spirit of hope for the future. It is an opportunity for us to consider the power of solidarity in nurturing stronger, more resilient communities and a more...

latest comment from pm, 01/01/2017 09:07: President, lil min ridna nirrispettaw? Lil xi hadd li ilu 4 snin jitmejjel u jitnejjek bina (skuzani tal-kliem li uzajt imma hemm ahjar izda huma vulgari)? Nirrispettaw lil xi hadd li jwieghed haga u jaghmel ohra? Lil xi hadd li mela butu u but hbiebu? Li l xi hadd li l-hin kollu jahbi minni? Lil xi hadd li jgib skuza bl-interessi kummercjali izda jitnejjek mill-interessi tieghi? Lil xi hadd li jonfoq flusi left, right and centre, imbaghad, ghal mard wiehed ikollu jittallab? Lil xi hadd li jwieghed inkjesta fuq frodi (ta' Mizzi) u wara disa xhur ghadu ma taghna l-ebda risposta? President, ftakar, u din tghodd ghalik ukoll, ir-rispett wiehed irid jahdem ghalih u mhux garantit.
New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put Peace First'

Antonio Guterres took the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a "bridge-builder" but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the...

latest comment from Joseph Lawrence, 01/01/2017 08:45: America should and will leave the UN. Like Donald Trump said America cannot keep dumping millions of dollars into the UN and get very little in return.
Preparations for gas pipeline linking Malta to Sicily to start in July - report

A gas pipeline will connect Malta to Sicily carrying methane gas, Italian financial daily paper Il Sole 24 Ore said yesterday. The gas pipeline will be able to carry the gas in both directions as...

latest comment from T Borg, 01/01/2017 08:48: What send shivers down people's spine is this part of the story: "The gas pipeline will be able to carry the gas in both directions as it hopes to bring to Italy the gas that lies below the seafloor in the Malta Channel." It is another way of saying that Muscat has foolishly given up some of our drilling rights to the Italians. Muscat and Mizzi have a lot of explaining to do.
‘We will start 2017 better off than when we started 2016’, PM says in New Year’s message

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat delivered his New Year’s message tonight, focusing on Malta’s EU Presidency, and on the unity of the Maltese people. “We will start 2017 better-off...

latest comment from D. Borg, 01/01/2017 08:17: At this point we don't believe a word you say. After all the scandals and corruption (but all your cronies are above the law) you dare mention the word 'unity'. Humbug.
Tourism Ministry ignores questions about Air Malta

Questions sent to the Tourism Ministry and pending since last Tuesday regarding the ever-growing shroud of secrecy on the Air Malta–Alitalia talks have remained unanswered, despite numerous...

latest comment from Better Future, 01/01/2017 08:21: Do you or don't you agree with my comment? Void, nonsensical retorts are really useless as they attempt to attack the messenger NOT the message! Allura, rather then attempt to lecture us on attitude (really a self reflection!) do you or don't you agree with my comment?
New Maltese airline flies out of Trapani airport

There is a new airline operating out of Trapani airport, Italian media said yesterday: it is the new Maltese airline Aliblue. It has already carried out its first flight, to Naples. It will fly...

latest comment from Angus Black, 31/12/2016 22:50: No, be fair. That practice was discontinued years ago and politicians do not get free rides . Instead the taxpayers pay the fare, so that equals a free passage for the politicians! There are many ways to skin a cat, they say!
Editorial: That was the year that was

As we ring out the old year tonight, we can look back and see how momentous this year has turned out to be. Many will undoubtedly point to the Brexit decision by the British electorate and the...

latest comment from Angus Black, 31/12/2016 13:37: In a few hours year 2016, thankfully wraps up twelve months of upsets, turmoil and self inflicted troubles across the globe. The question is, 'was it a year much different than preceding ones in recent memory'? Whether the answer is 'yes' or 'no', is not that important as years end and new years are just a flip of a calendar page and a new year is but an extension of the preceding one. Year to year, little seems to change and new difficulties seem to emerge far outnumbering solutions and may lead to many ending in a funk. But like the adage says, 'in a dark cloud there often is a silver lining' one must remain optimistic, but at the same time remain cautious. Cautious because at decision times one must treat choices with gravitas, as often each time a vote is cast, it is an exercise in road mapping for the next five years affecting the very lives of voters. Last time we exercised our rights, we ended up with what we have today and will have, hopefully for not longer than fifteen or eighteen months. It will be a time in 2018 to say, 'enough is enough' and not just saying or wishing it, but by making the right choices. Britain and the USA went through campaigns of 'ifs' and 'buts', with a generous dose of misinformation and ambiguity by politicians. The consequences in either case are yet to be seen but one underlining factor is always the ordinary citizen's fate. Will Brits and Americans reap prosperity or pay for a less than ideal choice? Four years of a Labour government gave us a picture of where their politicians' goals were, who reaped huge rewards and opted to dole out to the ordinary folk a smattering of a few crumbs. The electorate was lied to, promises evaporated with complete disregard to the seniors, the disadvantaged, and the most vulnerable while, at the same time, spent millions for capricious traveling, for pomposity and now, for the excuse that Malta will assume the presidency of the EU a
Islamic State claims Baghdad blasts that killed at least 28

A pair of bomb blasts targeting a market in central Baghdad Saturday killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 54, according to police and medical officials. The attacks took place early...

latest comment from Joseph Lawrence, 31/12/2016 17:52: When is this hatred and destruction by the Radical Muslims going to end? They have managed to plant LONE WOLVES all over the world and that includes the USA, GERMANY and France. Hate to imagine what else is yet to come!
