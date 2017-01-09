Auditor General Charles Deguara has insisted that the National Audit Office has no partisan agenda and that its only objective is to carry out independent and objective investigations. The NAO...

A 43-year-old man from Sliema has been arraigned before a court facing charges of fraud. The court heard how company director Benjamin Zammit Tabona had managed to defraud four individuals, one of...

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil this morning said that under his watch, the Nationalist Party will not be open to legislation on abortion and euthanasia. He was replying to a Gift of Life...

Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi today refused to answer questions surrounding the sale of the transfer of the former Löwenbräu property in Qormi, telling journalists at a press conference to...

Keith German, a notary who works at the Government Property Division, is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office for his role in the sale of the land where the former Lowenbrau...

Speaker wants MPs to draft guidelines on use of mobile phones during parliamentary debates Speaker Anglu Farrugia this evening called on both sides of the House to engage in a mature debate and come up with guidelines on the use of mobile phones during Parliamentary sittings. He was...

Parliament discusses use of canines in prison, suggests strengthening of rights Parliament this evening discussed a number of issues related to the use of animals, mainly canines, at the Corradino Correctional Facility, with both sides of the House calling for measures that...

Cheaper oil, same fuel prices: the factors at play Eyebrows have been raised as to why in 2017, when the international price of oil per barrel is currently at $52, unleaded petrol costs €1.31, when in 2011, while the price of oil per barrel was...