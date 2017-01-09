Speaker wants MPs to draft guidelines on use of mobile phones during parliamentary debates
Speaker Anglu Farrugia this evening called on both sides of the House to engage in a mature debate and come up with guidelines on the use of mobile phones during Parliamentary sittings. He was...
Parliament discusses use of canines in prison, suggests strengthening of rights
Parliament this evening discussed a number of issues related to the use of animals, mainly canines, at the Corradino Correctional Facility, with both sides of the House calling for measures that...
Cheaper oil, same fuel prices: the factors at play
Eyebrows have been raised as to why in 2017, when the international price of oil per barrel is currently at $52, unleaded petrol costs €1.31, when in 2011, while the price of oil per barrel was...
PN files judicial letter over breach of conditions by General Workers' Union
The Nationalist Party has filed a judicial letter against the General Workers Union for breaking its ground rent conditions of its headquarters in Vallettta, Shadow Minister Jason Azzopardi announced...