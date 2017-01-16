The Malta Union of Teachers believes that the teaching profession is facing a huge crisis as the working conditions and lack of support are pushing teachers away and leading to worrying staff...

Increasingly, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil is finding it hard to cobble together a coalition to tackle Joseph Muscat’s Labour in the coming general election. Dr Busuttil seems to have...

Controversial Nationalist Party candidate Salvu Mallia has withdrawn the comparison he made of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, choosing Soviet chief Josep Stalin...

President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca this morning met King Philip of Belgium at the Royal Palace in Brussels. They spoke about the agenda chosen by Malta for its six-month presidency of the...

Updated: Owen Bonnici again urges PN to come clean on Zaren Vassallo loan, PN replies Justice Minister Owen Bonnici this morning called upon the Nationalist Party to come clean on the loan it was given by businessman Zaren Vassallo. The Malta Independent yesterday reported that...

Pound sags amid 'hard Brexit' signals ahead of May speech The British pound fell to a three-month low on Monday amid reports Prime Minister Theresa May is about to set the U.K. on the road to a clean break with the European Union, pushing the country into...

NGOs write to Minister Herrera on weed killer ban Twenty-three NGOs have written to the Environment Minister Jose Herrera to complain that the ban on weed killer will be restricted, saying that what the government is proposing is just...