Watch: Mariah Carey bungles her New Year's Eve show, stops singing
Mariah Carey has ushered in 2017 with a botched performance on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC. The singer appeared to have technical difficulties during her live...
New Year's attack on packed Istanbul club leaves 39 dead
An assailant believed to have been dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at a crowded nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70...
Updated (3): Revellers say hello to 2017, goodbye to a year of conflicts
As 2016 draws to a close, many are bidding a weary adieu to a year of political surprises, prolonged conflicts, refugees and deaths of some famous people. A look at how people around the world are...
Pharmacies opening today between 9am and noon
Valletta: Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate; Ħamrun: Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650 St Joseph High Street; Sta Venera: Lantern Pharmacy, Lamplighter Square; Birkirkara: Pharmaplus,...