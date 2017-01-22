The Malta Independent 22 January 2017, Sunday

JPO ‘asked to contest’ election, bizarre press briefing called on ‘socio political developments'

In a bizarre press conference addressed by Malta Council for Science and Technology Chairman Jeffery Pullicino Orlando and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo on how the Nationalist Party is trying to...

latest comment from robert morrison, 21/01/2017 20:17: They are waxworks. Old guard but not changing much.With their colours nailed to a the mast of a ship that left port about 15 years ago. Grey Dying Bye Bye. Their political generation has failed the taxpaying voters if Malta.
Updated (2): Mallia will not call Dalli 'bitch' again, reserves his right to criticise her

Controversial PN candidate Salvu Mallia has promised to never again call Minister Helena Dalli a ‘bitch’ after he was called out yesterday evening by the minister’s husband, Patrick...

latest comment from J Sammut, 21/01/2017 20:16: If someone calls minister a bitch, I suppose the minister should give a thrashing to the individual not send her spouse to do the job. Why didn't Helena Dalli not go herself? With a PhD isn't she able to defend herself?
New EP president stresses he cannot divulge personal opinion on Panama Papers due to new role

Newly elected EU Parliament President Antonio Tajani has indirectly rejected claims that he backtracked on his position about the Panama Papers scandal in Malta from almost a year ago, saying that his...

latest comment from Fergison, 21/01/2017 18:30: Nies faccioli Ewropej. Dawk li huma. Jinxtraw bil-flus. Inridu intuhom lezzjoni xi darba dawn in-nies ghax inkella jigrilna bhas sawt afrikani. Ma tistax titkellem ghax ibanbluhielek min wara dahrek. X'tipretendi min persona suppost grata Taljan.
INDEPTH: Speaker Anġlu Farrugia still weighing options whether to contest next election

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Anġlu Farrugia is still weighing his options on whether he should or should not contest the next general election on the Labour Party ticket. Dr...

latest comment from Gejtu Bongailas, 21/01/2017 16:03: Ang, ghamel kif qed jaghmlu l-ohrajn shabek tal partit, ahtaf u ahtaf, biss ftakar li mieghek mhux ha tiehu xejn....hahaha!
Updated: Azzopardi says court evidence in Lowenbrau case proves Justice Minister is lying

Shadow justice minister Jason Azzopardi insisted this morning that court testimony published by his government counterpart in an attempt to discredit him actually proved that he had not met Zaren...

latest comment from Patrick Sciberras, 21/01/2017 19:50: A person who is capable of cheating on the mother of his children and abandon both does not have a qualms about lying.
Curia slams L-Orizzont reports, says union attacking Archbishop for defending workers' rights

The Archbishop’s Curia today said it was disappointed by the “persistent and unjust attacks based on false accusations” being made by the GWU-owned newspaper l-Orizzont.  The...

latest comment from Francis Saliba MD, 21/01/2017 17:50: The reason that the Archbishop is being attacked by a union simply for defending the rights of workers is that the GWU does not realize that it is supposed to have been "divorced" from the MLP many, many years ago. Or perhaps because it does not believe in divorce.
Editorial: The government of spin falls by its spin

The government is pulling out all its stops and piling on the spin. It has focused on former minister Jason Azzopardi and brought all its heavy guns to bear on him.  Minister Owen Bonnici...

latest comment from Fergison, 21/01/2017 18:14: Jekk trid toqoghod tahli il-hin ma dan l-ispizjar ahjar tghid hames posti ruzarju ghal bzonnijiet tieghu. Tiskanta f'liema posizjoni gabhom jitkellmu bla raguni. Dawn it-tip tan-nies jkollom x'jitilfu meta ma jkunx hemm gvern Korrott. Hole in the Head jahasra.
Analysis: Trump speech shows America getting what it ordered

America is getting what it ordered on Election Day. If anyone was expecting an evolution from Donald Trump the candidate to Donald Trump the president, never mind. The new president...

latest comment from Michael Walter, 21/01/2017 19:25: Trump has been a very sucessful business man. I believe he can achieve similar results as the new President. The eu demigods are not very happy, first Brexit, now Mr Trump in the White House. Netherlands and France fast becoming candidates to join Britain. Looks like the whole corrupt, rotten mess is going to collapse.
Timing of raising teaching to Masters level is 'completely out of sync with reality' – MUT

The timing of the University’s Faculty of Education to raise the entry to the teaching profession to Masters level is “completely out of sync with reality”, MUT president Kevin...

latest comment from harmonyplus, 21/01/2017 19:23: The course is poorly organised. Students are being sent to local schools for two full days a week when they are supposed to be attending lectures. The people who came up with this idea are clearly abdicating their responsibility.
