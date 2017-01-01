The police are holding a man after a hold-up in Zejtun on New Year’s Eve. The hold-up took place in a shop in Emmanuel Galea Street at 8.45pm. The robber, armed with a knife, entered...

<a href='http://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a40d2f87&cb=32' target='_blank'><img data-src='http://ads.independent.com.mt/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=9&cb=32&n=a40d2f87' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Motorcyclist injured just before New Year kicks in A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Mosta just before midnight, the police said today. The 41-year-old of St Paul’s Bay was riding a Honda when, the police said,...

Editorial: A few prospects for 2017 With the scandal-ridden 2016 now safely behind us, the country can now look forward to a new year with a fresh perspective although there is no doubt that many of the conundrums and calamities that...

'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84 "M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84. Christopher's agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated...