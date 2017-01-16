The Malta Independent 16 January 2017, Monday

Minister Evarist Bartolo says he is not responsible for misdeeds by the previous administration

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said today that he is being unjustly treated over the Avantgarde Projects Ltd situation, where it was previously reported in the press that he ordered the contractor...

latest comment from Gorg Sciberras, 16/01/2017 15:50: If there was such a mess with procurement, has the Honourable Minister taken any action against the individuals responsible?
Updated (3) - Blackout: 75% of energy was being supplied by interconnector when it shut off

75% of Malta’s energy supply was coming from the interconnector when a widespread power cut occurred early this morning, Enemalta said today.  Power was lost in many localities as the...

latest comment from Angus Black, 16/01/2017 15:49: You would be funny if not so stupid, Leli! It was reported that at the time of the interruption, 186 Mw were being drawn from the Interconnector. Ing Azzopardi stated that at the time Delimara 1 was producing 47 Mw, therefore from information supplied and being night-time, the consumption was somewhere near 233 Mw - let's say 250 Mw. Now with all BWSC turbines full on, that power station produces close to 200 Mw and Delimara 1 would still produce 47 Mw - more if pushed. Since the BWSC was COMPLETELY idle, and only started when the Interconnector was switched off at Ragusa, it took two or so hours to bring it to production. Any way you slice it, Leli, you prove Simon right as yes, the 'new?' power station is not needed! And yes, Enemalta will pay double the cost of electricity obtained from the Interconnector from Electrogas, just to satisfy Gowzef's and Konrott's egos with suitable commissions going to their Panama companies.
Maltese almost twice more likely to prefer wild fish over farmed compared with EU citizens

Maltese citizens are almost twice more likely to prefer wild fishery and aquaculture products than EU citizens, at 60 per cent and 34 per cent respectively, an EU barometer has found.  A new...

latest comment from Prickly Pear, 16/01/2017 14:45: Purchasing FISH - wild - in MaLTA IS A VERY EXPENSIVE ORDEAL : for instance a small PESCE DI SAN PIETRO [ a flat fish ] costs around €50 alone from a Hotel Restaurant [ Robbery at its Best ]. Most Fish Restaurants supply FISH FARMED Products [ highly not recommended ] and so we get GURBELL [ Brown Meagre ], SPNOTT [ Red Snapper ] and this kind of rubbish that is served to dinners desiring to have fish. To obtain a wild fish like MERLUZZ and other savoury Fish, one requires to know a fisherman well and purchase a genuine product from such fisherman. Otherwise you cannot trust restaurants as they lie about the freshness of their fish when in reality you are being overcharged and being made to eat shit. FISH FARMS OWNERS should all be thrown into the sea, at this time of year, and left there to rot with their smelly shit-consuming, farmed fish !!
Police still investigating ‘€35,000 in payments’ allegedly made to Gafa in medical visas scam

Neville Gafa, the former Health Ministry worker placed at the heart of an alleged Libyan medical visa racket, vociferously refuted the assertion that he personally pocketed from the issuing of such...

latest comment from Elaine Meilak, 16/01/2017 15:38: Whenever the word SCHEME is used, it makes one wonder. They have way to many SCHEMES here. Remember when they had PONZI SCHEMES in other countries, it did not turn out good.
Malta raises alarm on Russia-backed Libyan warlord

A Russia-backed Libyan warlord could start a “civil war” in Libya, increasing refugee flows to the EU, Malta has warned. EUObserver reported that the danger comes as the Libyan...

latest comment from Evarist Saliba, 16/01/2017 15:23: I agree with you. I have dealt professionally with KGB officers up to the rank of two colonels, and I would treat anyone who has been schooled in the KGB very cautiously.
Football coach ordered not to enter any stadiums unless for work after drunk, disorderly behaviour

A 37-year-old man from Fgura, who also coaches the Floriana FC nursery team, was ordered not to enter any sports grounds apart from when he is acting as coach. The order came from Magistrate Charmaine...

latest comment from Prickly Pear, 16/01/2017 13:45: No wonder Malta keeps registering regress in our footballing world : a world of corruption, business intrigue, and pretentiousness by mainly incompetent individuals.MALTESE FOOTBALL : LA LA LEGS!!
No one injured as concrete blocks and metal rods fly off back of truck in Zebbug

No one was injured when several bricks fell off a truck in Zebbug this morning.  The incident took place in Mdina Road, near the roundabout that leads to Siggiewi.  Several hollow concrete...

latest comment from Joe Genovese, 16/01/2017 15:17: Malta's Police Force must have the highest percentage in the EU whose members must have failing eyesight. Overloaded construction lorries on our roasds are as common as Peppi l-Prim Pagun's double-speak. Since when have members of Malta's Finest had a thorough medical?
Blogs & Opinions

MUT says teaching profession facing crisis, low wages

The Malta Union of Teachers believes that the teaching profession is facing a huge crisis as the working conditions and lack of support are pushing teachers away and leading to worrying staff...

latest comment from Joe Genovese, 16/01/2017 15:37: Over the past few years, I have never been able to fathom how enough young people enroll in degree courses to qualify as professional teachers. That was understandable many years ago when career openings left the young with not much to choose from. But nowadays, when only a few years ago these very aspirants were on the other side of teacher's platform in the class, and are well aware of the daily barracking most teachers go through, the only answer is that these B.Ed. students must truly see teaching as a noble mission in life worth all the hardships that come with it. And yet the MInisitry seems truly blind to all this, or else too busy dreaming up sinecures for Persons Of Trust (POT's).
Salvu Mallia drops Hitler comparison, chooses Stalin instead

Controversial Nationalist Party candidate Salvu Mallia has withdrawn the comparison he made of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, choosing Soviet chief Josep Stalin...

latest comment from Anthony, 16/01/2017 14:56: Being an asset to PN, Simon and Salvu should air their voices more frequently, that will surely put PN in a better position at the polls, bye bye.
Editorial: The difficult task to straddle a coalition

Increasingly, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil is finding it hard to cobble together a coalition to tackle Joseph Muscat’s Labour in the coming general election. Dr Busuttil seems to have...

latest comment from Angus Black, 16/01/2017 14:59: On one hand the Editor has proved that within the PN there exist different components with different takes on several issues. How more can a political party be democratic? Simon Busuttil has often mentioned that the PN's doors are open to anyone, with whatever ideas they may have and, as mentioned above, he has attracted several previously uncommitted, or indeed former PL enthusiasts. If within the PN are those who are pulling in the wrong direction and not embracing their leader, they are not just jeopardizing the Party but their own political ambitions. If, just one year before an important election such schisms persist, then there is no use continuing with weekly sermons and spending money on political programmes on both Radio 101 and NetTV. Shut them down and hand a second victory in a row to the PL, on a silver platter! That Simon has to develop the muscle to rein in dissident elements within the Party, is without question, but, if any journalist, editor and whoever knows of these dissidents, please expose them, not for the benefit of the PN but for the survival of this country. The Editor is right on one thing, that without unity within the PN and a concentrated effort by all round, dislodging this corrupt government, becomes next to impossible! But beyond what was said in the Editorial, one still wonders why other Parties remain silent on their plans to, or not to, coalesce with the PN in the coming election, more importantly the DP and AD? I remember Marlene Farrugia tossing the idea of 'a coalition to defeat this corrupt government'. Whatever happened to that idea? Why the silence, especially that the time to work on that idea is getting shorter as the election approaches? Let's face it, Marlene has a better chance of being reelected than the AD having a member of parliament for the first time! But together, with a plan in place, could very well tip the scales in favour of a party or a coalition of parties capable of ridding this plague of c
Inauguration in sight, Trump continues Twitter assault

His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in...

latest comment from Francis Sammut, 16/01/2017 10:51: Knowing that you're going to work in a new job, not any other job at that, Mr. President elect, please can't you for one minute keep your mouth shut, listen, evaluate and learn. See what the experts and your security advisors are saying (telling you) and not go and shoot yourself in the foot, as you are doing, over and over again! I think that's pretty good advice coming from a nobody like me, don't you think?
Some pharmacies breach ethical guidelines by failing to refer women to others that stock MAP

A number of pharmacies that have chosen not to stock the Morning After Pill (MAP), as they are perfectly entitled to do, are failing to give patients the name of alternative pharmacies from which the...

latest comment from Cilia Debono Emanuel, 16/01/2017 10:32: It is not morally right for the authorities ( whoever they may be) to coerce pharmacists who object on grounds of conscience to the use of the MAP to refer clients to other pharmacists who do not have similar objections. Have we reached the stage where in the name of 'liberalism' individuals are forced to comply with the ethics dictated by the State?
INDEPTH: 'Men have no right to give their opinion on abortion' – Salvu Mallia

“No man has the right to give his opinion on abortion,” controversial PN candidate Salvu Mallia said on INDEPTH.   Interviewed by The Malta Independent news editor Rachel Attard,...

latest comment from The Sting, 16/01/2017 14:49: Well said Stefan. Those men who rave and rant about the right to abortion are the ones who are still sowing their wild oats and want to do so with impunity.
Dozens of countries urge Israel, Palestinians to commit to a 2-state solution

Sending a forceful message to Israel's prime minister and the incoming Trump administration, dozens of countries called Sunday on Israel and the Palestinians to revive work toward...

latest comment from John Azzopoardi, 16/01/2017 12:33: It is time for peace and a two state solution. But unfortunately, this is not going to happen as now the current leaders of Israel Israel think they have a big friend in President Elect Trump. What I see is more violence and anarchy in the next few year. The fear is that ISIS will move into Palestine. and if that ever happens, we know that the Israels will be brutal in going after them. At the end of the day, it is in Israel's best interest to have two states as if they remain one, the Arabs will be a majority in Israel and that will bode trouble for Israel.
