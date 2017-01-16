Dozens of countries urge Israel, Palestinians to commit to a 2-state solution
Sending a forceful message to Israel's prime minister and the incoming Trump administration, dozens of countries called Sunday on Israel and the Palestinians to revive work toward...
Updated: Woman dies in blaze at her home in Senglea
A woman died this evening in a fire that engulfed her home in Senglea. The 50-year-old was caught in the blaze in her home in St Peter and St Paul Street, at about 6.30pm....
Cash stolen in hold-up from Qormi shop
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen in a hold-up from a Qormi shop this afternoon, the police said. The incident took place in a shop in St Edward Street at 4.50pm. The robber had his...
Siblings who hacked Renzi had Maltese company connections
A brother-and-sister team, Giulio and Francesca Maria Occhionero, suspected of conducting an ambitious, years-long hacking campaign targeting thousands of accounts belonging to some of Italy’s...
Updated: Juventus' lead cut to one point after 2-1 loss at Fiorentina
Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa got his tactics spot on as he steered his side to a 2-1 win over Juventus, which saw the Serie A leader's advantage slashed to only one point on Sunday....